He kept swerving topics away from the meeting to Clinton's campaign

Washington (CNN) The deputy assistant to President Donald Trump said Tuesday the Trump campaign's attempts to get compromising information on Hillary Clinton are "what political campaigns do."

Speaking on CNN's "New Day," Sebastian Gorka was referencing reports that Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer who offered to provide information to aid his father's campaign. Trump Jr. has acknowledged that he had attended the meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in the hope that she "might have information helpful to the campaign."

CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked Gorka why Trump Jr. attended the meeting, adding "they wanted the dirt."

"Which is what political campaigns do," Gorka replied.

