Trump Jr.: 'In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently'

Story highlights Trump Jr. published emails about setting up a meeting with a Russian lawyer last year

The meeting was attended by Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort as well

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. said on Tuesday evening that looking back, he probably would have done things differently when presented with the prospect of getting information from Russia.

Trump Jr. made his first televised comments since publishing emails from last year about setting up a meeting with a Russian lawyer in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

"In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," Trump Jr. said.

In the interview, he defended his actions by saying he wanted to hear what they had to say.

"Maybe this is something," Trump Jr. said of his thinking leading up to the meeting. "I should hear them out. ... This was again just basic information that was going to be possibly there. ... I wanted to hear them out and play it out."

