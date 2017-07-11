An absolutely damning paragraph about Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting

(CNN) This paragraph, from The New York Times' latest scoop on a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, is completely and totally damning:

"Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father's candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email."

Remember that Don Jr. has changed his story since the Times reported a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on Saturday.

Version 1: The meeting was primarily about adoptions. Don Jr. didn't mention anything about the election to the Times.

Version 2: The impetus for the meeting was the promise of negative information about Hillary Clinton. But Don Jr. said in a statement he didn't know who it was he was meeting with.

Read More