No money for new wall construction was included in FY17 spending legislation

Washington (CNN) House appropriators are including President Donald Trump's full request to fund a physical border wall in their proposed 2018 budget -- potentially setting up a shutdown fight this fall.

The House appropriations committee released its homeland security bill on Tuesday and it includes the full $1.6 billion requested by the Office of Management and Budget to begin construction on a southern border wall.

The bill also funds 500 new Border Patrol agents and more technology for securing the border, as well as money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hire 1,600 additional staff and increase detention capacity.

While House Republicans have enough votes to pass such a bill even with some defections, the move would likely face trouble in the Senate, where Republicans need eight Democrats to join them to advance any funding bill.

Democrats have already signaled they would oppose any funding bill that includes money for the wall, warning Republican leadership late last month that they would oppose what they called "poison pill riders."

