Donald Trump Jr. astonishes America

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Donald Trump Jr.'s decision to take a meeting with a Russian lawyer who had alleged ties to the Kremlin is the most baffling political move yet

We should primarily be concerned with whether this could lead investigators to evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Donald Trump Jr.'s decision to take a meeting with a Russian lawyer who had alleged ties to the Kremlin may be the most baffling move by a high-level political operative in recent memory. Second only to his apparent thinking that such a meeting would be a good decision.

The emails show -- and, by releasing them, Trump Jr. acknowledges -- that he agreed to meet someone he was told was a "Russia government attorney," and someone who was alleged to have "very high level and sensitive information" to incriminate Hillary Clinton.

Frida Ghitis

In short, the emails suggest he was prepared to meet with a potential agent of a hostile foreign government. And because he was joined by key campaign players Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort, we know this was no casual meeting.

Why would Trump Jr. make these communications public? It seems that he was trying to beat the New York Times to the punch line, releasing the emails in the name of transparency -- a decision his father later praised.

Regardless, the President's son has shown astonishingly poor judgment. The email chain only makes this whole incident look more troubling. Earlier, Trump Jr. explained that he had met with the Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya to discuss adoptions. Then he claimed he didn't know who he was meeting, adding that the she didn't offer dirt on Clinton -- as if that somehow made the meeting acceptable.