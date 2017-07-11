We need to hear FBI nominee's view on hate crime epidemic

Kristen Clarke is president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Vanita Gupta is president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) With hate crimes increasing in the past year throughout the country, too many Americans are fearful they will become the next target of violence simply based on their race , religion , gender , disability, national origin, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Inspired by the work done to combat hate across the country, 19 national nonprofit civil rights and legal organizations joined to launch Communities Against Hate in March. This initiative provides a way for survivors and witnesses of hate incidents to document their stories. It also connects individuals in communities across the country to the critical support systems they need as they face the uptick in hate. The initiative offers access to legal resources and social services to support victims of hate incidents. It includes a resource hotline (1-844-9-NO-HATE) with a focus on serving the needs of organizations working to combat hate incidents in their respective communities.

While we are proud to join that effort through the Communities Against Hate initiative, we also need to see real leadership at the federal level. That begins with the consideration of Trump's FBI director nominee. This week, Senators must ask Wray how the bureau will prioritize combating hate crimes and whether he will publicly condemn the scapegoating and demonizing of immigrants, religious minorities, and other groups historically targeted by hate violence. Wray must also answer whether he will ensure the FBI's Civil Rights Unit and agents across the country have sufficient resources and support to thoroughly investigate hate crimes.

The spirit of community and of fairness that prompted three brave men to act in Portland must not be forgotten. We must all join together to stand against hate. We must ensure that the new Director of the FBI is prepared to lead an agency dedicated to fully investigating hate crimes and the domestic terrorism of white supremacist groups.