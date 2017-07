We need to hear FBI nominee's view on hate crime epidemic

Story highlights Kristen Clarke and Vanita Gupta: Christopher Wray must prioritize combating hate crimes

Violence inspired by hateful rhetoric makes us all feel less safe

Kristen Clarke is president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Vanita Gupta is president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) With hate crimes increasing in the past year throughout the country, too many Americans are fearful they will become the next target of violence simply based on their race, religion, gender, disability, national origin, gender identity or sexual orientation.

While President Donald Trump's new nominee to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Wray , will no doubt face questions during Wednesday morning's hearing about how he plans to address matters of national security, Americans also deserve to know how he will ensure that the FBI prioritizes civil rights enforcement and will investigate hate crimes.

Hateful rhetoric and the violence inspired by such rhetoric makes us less safe. Those that carry out hate crimes seek to tear communities apart. This occurred recently in the city of Portland, Oregon, when a man started hurling virulent anti-Muslim words of hate at two teenage girls, including one teen who wore a hijab. When a few brave observers stepped in to help the young women, two were killed and another seriously wounded. This tragedy rocked the city of Portland and the entire nation.

In recent months, white supremacists and others filled with hate toward people they perceive to be different have been newly emboldened, and their actions have brought pain to and instilled fear among many. This past weekend, white supremacists marched in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia , to protest the removal of Confederate statues in the city. The Southern Poverty Law Center has said the number of hate groups across the country has increased in the past year and is growing to " near-historic highs ," while the FBI reported a rise in hate crimes in 2015.

The spike in hate groups and hate incidents makes clear that we must combat the root causes of these crimes. But we cannot stop there. Victims, survivors, and witnesses need support -- from law enforcement, and from service providers. According to the National Center for Victims of Crime , immediate crisis intervention is crucial for victims who have been the target of a hate crime. Without this support, victims can experience nightmares, flashbacks, and even memory problems that can interfere with their health, ability to work, and ability to support their family.

