Alisyn Camerota: Why I'm breaking up with Twitter

(CNN) Dear Twitter (attn: trolls),

It's over. I'm breaking up with you.

I know, it's sad. We've been together a long time. Remember my first tweet in May 2009? "Happy Mother's Day!" My God, listen to how hopeful I sounded.

Back then, I believed your promises -- that you'd help me connect with people, that you'd be an agent for good in the world, that you'd get my messages out, that you'd help build a community. Back then, you'd surprise me with flower emojis and thoughtful comments. Back then, it was still thrilling to check in with you every day to see how many new followers you'd brought me. Those were the days.

But something's happened to you. You're a shadow of your former self, the one I was first attracted to. It's no fun to be with you anymore. You've become mean and verbally abusive. In fact, you gross me out. You're a cesspool of spleen-venting from people who think it's acceptable to insult other people in public and anonymously.

