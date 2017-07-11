Story highlights Silverstone's F1 future thrown into doubt

British Racing Drivers' Club triggers break clause in contract

Liberty Media criticize timing of decision ahead of Sunday's race

(CNN) The future of one of Formula One's most prestigious races has been thrown into doubt over a contract wrangle.

Britain's Silverstone circuit hosted F1's first ever official race in 1950 and has been a key stop on the calendar for the last 30 years, but 2019 could be the last time the British Grand Prix is staged at the track due to a financial dispute.

Silverstone's owners -- the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) -- say the cost of hosting the race isn't viable anymore.

And ahead of this year's event on Sunday, the BRDC is now on a collision course with Liberty Media after formally triggering a break clause in its contract with F1's new owners.

