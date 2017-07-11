Man builds a food pantry on his lawn so the hungry can eat

Story highlights The support from the local community has been overwhelming

It's also stocked with other essential supplies, like soap

(CNN) Little Free Libraries, those boxes full of books for people to freely take, are a common sight on people's lawns. But Roman Espinoza's lawn in Watertown, New York, has something different: a "Blessing Box" filled with food available to any and all who need it.

The concept is simple. The box is a miniature food pantry -- receiving items from those who want to donate, and offering it to those who need them.

"Whether you're taking or giving, you can just go to the blessing box," Espinoza told CNN. "There's not a lock on it -- it's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

A community rallies

The idea came to the 46-year-old Army veteran while taking a class on human services at a local community college. Espinoza was shocked to discover the school had a food pantry for needy students.

