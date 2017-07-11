Spanish airline is fined for making female applicants take a pregnancy test

Story highlights The reason Iberia Airlines cited for it was derided as sexist

It said the test was meant to protect women from risks to their pregnancy

(CNN) After it was slapped with a fine, Spain's Iberia Airlines has decided it won't ask female job applicants to take a test to prove they're not pregnant.

Iberia is Spain's national flag carrier. Its pregnancy test requirement for cabin crew jobs-- and the reason the airline cited for it -- was widely derided as sexist.

The airline said the tests were administered to protect women from potential risks to their pregnancy.

Pregnant cabin staff are relieved of flying duties as soon as their pregnancies are known, the company said, and are not assigned duties that could endanger their health of their child.

