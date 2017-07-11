London (CNN) US President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom is not expected to happen this year, with officials said to be eying 2018, Britain's Press Association news agency reported on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit in Hamburg where the US President told reporters he would be visiting London.

When contacted by CNN, a Downing Street official said Tuesday: "The invitation has been extended and accepted but we haven't confirmed a date."

The White House did not respond to a request for a comment.

May's offer of a state visit, which typically includes a banquet with the Queen, was made during her visit to Washington DC last January, just days after Trump's inauguration.

