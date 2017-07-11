Breaking News

Trump's UK state visit pushed back to 2018, British media reports

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Tue July 11, 2017

President Trump meets with PM May
London (CNN)US President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom is not expected to happen this year, with officials said to be eying 2018, Britain's Press Association news agency reported on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit in Hamburg where the US President told reporters he would be visiting London.
When contacted by CNN, a Downing Street official said Tuesday: "The invitation has been extended and accepted but we haven't confirmed a date."
The White House did not respond to a request for a comment.
    May's offer of a state visit, which typically includes a banquet with the Queen, was made during her visit to Washington DC last January, just days after Trump's inauguration.
    The move led to criticism from the Prime Minister's opponents, which has become increasingly vociferous over the past few months.
    Earlier this year, more than 1.8 million people signed a petition seeking to block the trip over fears that it would "cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."
    Separately, Trump's tweets about London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the aftermath of the London Bridge terrorist attack drew condemnation from across the British political spectrum, prompting Khan to call on the British government to cancel Trump's visit.
    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has also voiced his support for canceling Trump's trip.

    Protests

    Last month, the White House denied a report that Trump had planned to delay his state visit over fears of potential protests.
    There has been constant speculation surrounding Trump's visit after it was omitted from last month's Queen Speech. Traditionally, though not always, state visits are announced by the Queen during the opening of parliament.
    While Trump's name was not mentioned, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Trump would be welcomed soon.
    Speaking last month, Johnson said Trump should be afforded the pomp and ceremony which accompanies a state visit.
    "Whatever you may think of the president, don't forget that the Queen has, over the last few decades, been prevailed upon to host all sorts of people in Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace," he said.
    "I think it's wholly right that the president should come."