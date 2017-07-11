(CNN)Deadpool 'hearts' Wonder Woman.
At least, that's the message Ryan Reynolds wanted to make clear in Instagram post, following news that the superhero flick starring Gal Gadot surpassed the North American box office gross of Reynolds' "Deadpool."
"The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats," Reynolds wrote.
His message was accompanied by a photo of Deadpool making a heart shape with his gloved hands over a gold necklace bearing the Wonder Woman symbol.
This weekend, "Wonder Woman" added another $9.8 million to its box office take, bringing it's domestic gross to almost $368.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
"Deadpool" made $363 million in North America during its run in theaters and $783 million worldwide.
"Wonder Woman" has made $745.5 million worldwide thus far.
"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins responded to Reynolds' post shortly after, telling the star, "We love you and your movie too."
Mutual respect among heroes, that's super.