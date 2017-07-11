(CNN) Deadpool 'hearts' Wonder Woman.

At least, that's the message Ryan Reynolds wanted to make clear in Instagram post, following news that the superhero flick starring Gal Gadot surpassed the North American box office gross of Reynolds' "Deadpool."

"The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats," Reynolds wrote.

The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

His message was accompanied by a photo of Deadpool making a heart shape with his gloved hands over a gold necklace bearing the Wonder Woman symbol.

This weekend, "Wonder Woman" added another $9.8 million to its box office take, bringing it's domestic gross to almost $368.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Read More