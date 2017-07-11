Story highlights "Gangnam Style" had held the record for 5 years

"See You Again" is a tribute to the late Paul Walker

(CNN) Move over, "Gangnam Style."

Wiz Khalifa's video "See You Again" featuring singer Charlie Puth hit nearly 2.9 billion views on YouTube on Tuesday morning, taking the top spot for most viewed video from Psy, the Korean pop star behind the previous record holder "Gangnam Style."

"Gangnam Style" held the most viewed video record on YouTube for five years, after surpassing Justin Bieber's "Baby" in November of 2012, YouTube said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new record comes just days before the five-year anniversary of the release of "Gangham Style" on YouTube.

"See You Again" averaged over three million views per day, just this year alone.

