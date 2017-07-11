Melissa Rauch reveals past miscarriage in pregnancy announcement

(CNN) "Big Bang Theory" star Melissa Rauch is expecting her first child and made the announcement in a candid essay in which she speaks about the heartbreaking miscarriage she experienced last time she was pregnant.

In guest column written for Glamour , the television actress reveals she's "pretty much terrified" that her current pregnancy will result in a another loss, but said she hoped sharing her full story would help others.

"During the time when I was grieving over my pregnancy loss or struggling with fertility issues, every joyful, expectant baby announcement felt like a tiny stab in the heart," she wrote. "So when I thought about having to share the news about expecting this baby, all I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way. It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here."

Have some news I'd like to share...Please click the link in bio. Thank you all, as always, for your love and support. xoxo A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Rauch called her miscarriage "one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life" and is open about the depression she experienced after, fueled by the undue blame she put on herself.

"You're not necessarily going to a funeral or taking time off from work to mourn, but that doesn't change the fact that something precious has been unexpectedly taken from your life," she wrote.

Read More