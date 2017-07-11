After 27 years, Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice

(CNN) Here's hoping Kermit doesn't sound like he has a frog in his throat.

After 27 years as the voice of Kermit the Frog, puppeteer Steve Whitmire will no longer voice the famous Muppet.

The spokesperson who told CNN about the change didn't offer a reason why Whitmire being replaced.

Taking over will be Matt Vogel, the spokesperson said.

Vogel is another long-time Muppet performer whose credits include Kermit look-alike and criminal mastermind, Constantine, World's Most Dangerous Frog in the 2014 film, "Muppets Most Wanted."

