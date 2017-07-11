Story highlights Jay-Z and other celebs talk candidly about relationships in "Footnotes for 4:44"

He continues to tell his version of his wife's "Lemonade" confessions in the deeply personal video

(CNN) For a couple who spent years denying they were even in a relationship, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are making up for lost time by divulging some major details about their marriage.

The rapper continues to tell his version of his wife's "Lemonade" confessions with a deeply personal video in which he takes us behind the scenes of their relationship.

"Footnotes for 4:44" is an 11-minute video in which Jay-Z builds on the coming clean he's done on a few tracks from his new "4:44" album.

The rapper thought that meeting his estranged father would teach him to love, only to discover it left him feeling inadequate when it came to relationships.

"This is my real life," Jay-Z says in the video. "I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Then things start happening that the public can see."

