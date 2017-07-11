DeMario Jackson returning to 'Bachelor' franchise

Story highlights Jackson said he'll return for reunion shows

(CNN) Despite the scandal which he said cost him his job, DeMario Jackson isn't done yet with ABC's "Bachelor" franchise.

He recently told TMZ he plans on returning for "The Bachelorette's" reunion special "The Men Tell All" and the "Bachelor in Paradise" reunion.

"I owe it to my castmates," he said. "They've been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing, and I want to thank them all personally, face-to-face, give them all hugs and bro out, sis out, or whatever. I mean, they've been so helpful."

Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios found themselves at the center of a controversy in June following accusations of sexual misconduct that briefly shut down production on "Bachelor in Paradise."

The show is made up of former contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" competing for another chance at love.

