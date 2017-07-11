DeMario Jackson returning to 'Bachelor' franchise

Story highlights
(CNN)Despite the scandal which he said cost him his job, DeMario Jackson isn't done yet with ABC's "Bachelor" franchise.
He recently told TMZ he plans on returning for "The Bachelorette's" reunion special "The Men Tell All" and the "Bachelor in Paradise" reunion.
"I owe it to my castmates," he said. "They've been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing, and I want to thank them all personally, face-to-face, give them all hugs and bro out, sis out, or whatever. I mean, they've been so helpful."
Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios found themselves at the center of a controversy in June following accusations of sexual misconduct that briefly shut down production on "Bachelor in Paradise."
The show is made up of former contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" competing for another chance at love.
Filming resumed on "Bachelor in Paradise" after the show's production company, Warner Bros., completed an investigation and found there was no misconduct on set. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the parent company Time Warner.)
Both DeMario and Olympios declined to return to the series.
Jackson said he received a great deal of support from producers and his former cast members.
He said he has no ill will toward Olympios and would not shun her if she appeared at the "Bachelor in Paradise" reunion.
"That's not who I am as a person," he said. "I'm not one of those petty people."