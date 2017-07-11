Summer TV? The apocalypse is now

(CNN) When it comes to summer TV, the time for an apocalypse is now.

Taking a page from the movies, TV has turned to escapism in the summer, with original dramas offering a relatively light, popcorn-y garnish to augment the annual onslaught of unscripted shows. And one of the recurring staples of that formula has been programs that deal with the end of the world.

As a consequence, this week brings a fresh existential threat, with a giant meteor hurtling toward Earth in CBS' "Salvation." It's joined a few days later by the kickoff to the final season of FX's "The Strain," in which the vampire-like Strigoi have overrun the human population.

The attraction for networks to such programs is pretty clear. CBS, for example, has struck lucrative licensing agreements with Amazon on its summer dramas, making them profitable even if they don't draw much of an audience.

Whether audiences steeped in polarized politics and blaring real-world headlines -- from North Korean nukes to terrorism -- want to escape into such TV fare nevertheless remains an open question. Yes, "The Walking Dead" is one of TV's most popular (and therefore most imitated) commodities, but programs emulating its formula generally haven't fared nearly as well, including AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead," which covers the zombie outbreak in a different time and place.

