Breaking News

Sandracer 500GT: Enter the $450K dune bashing supercar

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 3:42 AM ET, Tue July 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In the past there have been attempts to create a supercar with off-road capabilities. But Dubai-based manufacturer Zarooq Motors claims to be the first to pull off the balancing act between track performance and all-terrain excellence. The Sandracer 500GT aims to combine the luxury and speed of a Lamborghini with the sensibilities of a dune racer. Scroll through the gallery to discover more about the Sandracer 500GT and other luxury takes on off-road cars.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Sandracer 500GTIn the past there have been attempts to create a supercar with off-road capabilities. But Dubai-based manufacturer Zarooq Motors claims to be the first to pull off the balancing act between track performance and all-terrain excellence. The Sandracer 500GT aims to combine the luxury and speed of a Lamborghini with the sensibilities of a dune racer. Scroll through the gallery to discover more about the Sandracer 500GT and other luxury takes on off-road cars.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
The company has started work on 35 limited edition cars.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Sandracer 500GTThe company has started work on 35 limited edition cars.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
The cars start at a price of $450,000.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Sandracer 500GTThe cars start at a price of $450,000.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
The car can go 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Sandracer 500GTThe car can go 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Italdesign&#39;s Parcour is a four-wheel-drive concept car that combines supercar specifications with that of an SUV. The car uses a V10 engine and has 542 bhp.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Giugiaro ParcourItaldesign's Parcour is a four-wheel-drive concept car that combines supercar specifications with that of an SUV. The car uses a V10 engine and has 542 bhp.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
A Bugatti meets 4x4 SUV drive. Turin-based Camal Design Centre has designed a car which is aiming to have the performance of a super-powered car with SUV specification. Its top speed is 241 mph and it can go 0-60 mph in 3 seconds.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Camal RamusaA Bugatti meets 4x4 SUV drive. Turin-based Camal Design Centre has designed a car which is aiming to have the performance of a super-powered car with SUV specification. Its top speed is 241 mph and it can go 0-60 mph in 3 seconds.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The Lamborghini LM002, produced from 1986 to 1993, was the manufacturer&#39;s attempt at creating an off-road vehicle. It was the first four-wheel-drive produced by Lamborghini. It&#39;s a 5-speed manual and has a V12 engine.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Lamborghini LM002The Lamborghini LM002, produced from 1986 to 1993, was the manufacturer's attempt at creating an off-road vehicle. It was the first four-wheel-drive produced by Lamborghini. It's a 5-speed manual and has a V12 engine.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
A cross between a Land Rover and a sports car, the Porsche Cayenne has been produced since 2002, and is the German manufacturer&#39;s off-road vehicle.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Porsche Cayenne A cross between a Land Rover and a sports car, the Porsche Cayenne has been produced since 2002, and is the German manufacturer's off-road vehicle.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
This concept car from Audi, from 2013, features four-wheel-drive and is desert-ready. It has a top speed of 190 mph.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Audi Nanuk QuattroThis concept car from Audi, from 2013, features four-wheel-drive and is desert-ready. It has a top speed of 190 mph.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Manufactured by American company Local Motors, the Rally Fighter looks to create a powerful car which can be driven off-road. It has a V8 engine and 430 bhp.
Photos: Driving off-road with supercars
Rally FighterManufactured by American company Local Motors, the Rally Fighter looks to create a powerful car which can be driven off-road. It has a V8 engine and 430 bhp.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
sandracer dubai car 1Sandracer whitesandracer imagesandracer garageoffroad supercarscamal offroad supercaroff-road supercars 03 RESTRICTEDoff-road supercars 02 RESTRICTEDoff-road supercars 0106 off-road supercars Rally Fighter

Story highlights

  • The Sandracer 500GT has 525 bhp and a top speed of 143 mph
  • Zarooq Motors claims to be Dubai's first supercar manufacturer
  • It comes with a price tag of $450,000

(CNN)Zarooq is the Arabic name for the fastest snake in the desert. It's also the manufacturer of a new off-road supercar from Dubai -- the first of its kind from the Emirates.

The Sandracer 500GT, designed by Zarooq Motors, aspires to both the luxury of a Lamborghini and the capabilities of a hardened dune racer. Its specifications appear to back up that claim: a 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of 525 bhp, paired with a carbon fiber body and built in roll cage, means the 2,645-lb 500GT will go from 0-60 mph in under four seconds.
So can this vehicle signal the dawn of a new kind of super off-roader?

    A city obsessed with supercars

    Zarooq Motors claims to be the first Emirati car manufacturer, with Mohammed Al Qadi, one of the founders, at the helm of the company. He's been involved in motorsports for over 15 years and headed up the Yas Marina Formula One circuit in Abu Dhabi.
    Read More
    The initial design was first revealed in 2015 at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, and now the 500GT has become Zarooq Motors' first production car, with a run of 35 vehicles.
    Manufactured with help from German car modification firm Mansory and Spanish grand prix engineers Campos Racing, the 500GT has been an international effort. But its makers argue its DNA is UAE through and through.
    The inevitable rise of the robocops
    The inevitable rise of the robocops
    "This is a local product," co-founder Iannis Mardell tells CNN. "There's a sense of Arabic national pride for this car because it's made in the Gulf, for the people in the Gulf and by the people from the Gulf."
    Most of Zarooq Motor's clients are princes from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, says Mardell, but its appeal is global. Car collectors in Europe have registered interest, as well as individuals from Kenya, Russia and Japan, he adds.

    Standing out in Dubai

    The UAE is the second largest automotive market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after Saudi Arabia.
    "People here love supercars but they also love to go off-road. Instead of having three different cars they can now just have the Sandracer," Mardell says.
    It&#39;s official: Dubai has world&#39;s fastest police car -- and it can go 253 mph
    It's official: Dubai has world's fastest police car -- and it can go 253 mph
    For the "Rich Kids of Dubai" -- an Instagram account documenting the expensive tastes of young socialites of the emirate -- having a Ferrari or Lamborghini is not always enough. The wealthy and famous are anxious for new and exciting cars; models that stand out and look luxurious on the road, but are also eye-catching on social media.
    "In my street I think there are three Ferraris, so you can't really stand out with one of those. You need something a little more eccentric, yet also positive," says Mardell.
    Dubai is a playground for the rich, and cars like the Sandracer, with a starting price tag of $450,000, are status symbols. For that kind of money, you could buy the new Ford GT ($450,000), a Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV ($493,095), or two top-of-the-line Range Rover SVAutobiographies ($204,113) -- with change to spare.

    The first of its kind?

    "You have super cars like the Ferraris and Lamborghinis and they're basically the same high performance, luxury and quite exclusive car, and they're all track orientated," Mardell says.
    "Lamborghini tried to do something called the LM002 in the 80s but it looked more like a Hummer than an actual supercar," explains Mardell.
    Cars like the Rally Fighter, manufactured by American company Local Motors, focuses on producing high performance road cars that can go off-road. But the Sandracer, quicker off the mark than the Rally Fighter or a supercharged Range Rover Sport, and lighter than both, looks to add luxury into the mix as well.

    Will the Sandracer fly?

    Self-driving police patrol to hit Dubai
    Self-driving police patrol to hit Dubai
    Paul Wallace, creator of Supercars of London, thinks the Sandracer could be a hit: "Manufacturers are providing such a wide choice of car, why not create a supercar that can go off-road? It might be a little niche, but that hasn't stopped people in the past!"
    Manufacturers are continuing to increase customization options and supercar fans seem to want more and more.
    "Not being restricted to roads is one of the greatest freedoms you can get whilst driving," Wallace notes.