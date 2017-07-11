Story highlights The Sandracer 500GT has 525 bhp and a top speed of 143 mph.

Zarooq Motors claims to be Dubai's first supercar manufacturer.

A price tag of $450,000.

(CNN) Zarooq is the Arabic name for the fastest snake in the desert. It's also the manufacturer of a new off-road supercar from Dubai -- the first of its kind from the Emirates.

The Sandracer 500GT, designed by Zarooq Motors, aspires to both the luxury of a Lamborghini and the capabilities of a hardened dune racer. Its specifications appear to back up that claim: a 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of 525 bhp, paired with a carbon fiber body and built in roll cage, means the 2,645-lb 500GT will go from 0-60 mph in under four seconds.

So can this vehicle signal the dawn of a new kind of super off-roader?

A city obsessed with supercars

Zarooq Motors claims to be the first Emirati car manufacturer, with Mohammed Al Qadi, one of the founders, at the helm of the company. He's been involved in motorsports for over 15 years and headed up the Yas Marina Formula One circuit in Abu Dhabi.