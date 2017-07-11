At least seven pilgrims killed in Indian administered Kashmir

Srinagar, India (CNN) At least seven Hindu pilgrims have been killed and 19 others wounded after the bus they were traveling in became caught in crossfire in Indian administered Kashmir, police have confirmed.

A police spokesman said the bus was returning from the hard-to-reach Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath when militants and Indian police exchanged fire at Botengoo, Monday night, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, south of the capital Srinagar.

"Terrorists fired on a police checkpoint and the fire was returned. A tourist bus was hit by bullets," police spokesman Manoj Pandita said in a statement.

An estimated 60 to 70 pilgrims had boarded the bus at the Baltel base camp, reaching Botengoo just after sunset around 8.20 p.m. local time.

The bus was traveling after sunset -- which is banned throughout the region due to security restrictions. It didn't have the usual police escort and may not have had the correct registration paperwork, according to local authorities.