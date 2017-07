(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The ongoing Russia investigation took another turn today after Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain about his meeting with a Russian lawyer who he had been told would have dirt on Hillary Clinton. See the full exchange here . Trump Jr.'s tweets came moments before the New York Times published a report with those same emails. President Trump stood by his son, saying he was "a high-quality person, and I applaud his transparency."

-- Fifteen Marines and a Navy corpsman were killed in a military plane crash in the Mississippi Delta Monday night. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

-- The United States may be able to break its reliance on Middle East oil one day, as the country is slated to become one of the world's top oil exporters by 2020.