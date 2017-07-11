(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The ongoing Russia investigation took another turn today after Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain about his meeting with a Russian lawyer who he had been told would have dirt on Hillary Clinton. See the full exchange here. Trump Jr.'s tweets came moments before the New York Times published a report with those same emails. President Trump stood by his son, saying he was "a high-quality person, and I applaud his transparency."
-- The Senate is scrambling to have a new draft of the health care bill ready by Thursday, but it's increasingly looking like the GOP's quest to repeal Obamacare is on the verge of collapse. Summer break will be shorter for senators this term, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed the start of the August recess to work more on health care reform.
-- Fifteen Marines and a Navy corpsman were killed in a military plane crash in the Mississippi Delta Monday night. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.
-- The United States may be able to break its reliance on Middle East oil one day, as the country is slated to become one of the world's top oil exporters by 2020.
-- The United States and Qatar have come to a counterterrorism agreement that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says might help resolve the standoff between Qatar and other Persian Gulf nations.
-- Four in 10 adults say they've been the victims of online trolling and bullying, according to a new study.
-- There's still time to get that online shopping fix. Amazon's 30-hour Prime Day runs until 3 a.m. ET on July 12, and the online retailer says a new deal will be offered every five minutes.
-- Earth is entering its sixth mass extinction, meaning three-quarters of all species could disappear in the coming centuries. Even more terrifying? Humans are contributing to it.
-- Paris and Los Angeles are probably getting the Summer Olympics for 2024 and 2028. It's just not clear which city will host in which year.
-- Some good news to end on: A man built a food pantry on his lawn so the hungry can eat.