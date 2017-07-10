Trooper shot dead in New York state

(CNN) A New York state trooper has been shot dead while responding to a domestic dispute in Jefferson County, police say.

Trooper Joel R. Davis was shot as he approached a residence in the town of Theresa after reports of shots being fired Sunday night, New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach said in a statement.

Davis was a 36-year-old father of three, assigned to the New York town of Philadelphia, Beach said.

"The suspect, 32-year old Justin D. Walters, surrendered to other State Troopers without incident. Walters is an active duty Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum," his statement said.

Police said a female victim was also found dead at the scene.

Read More