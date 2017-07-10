Demolition of Prohibition-era wall reveals centuries-old wine collection

Story highlights A museum renovation revealed a stash of centuries-old wine

The discovery yields the oldest known collection of Madeira in the United States

(CNN) Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.

Liberty Hall Museum at Kean University in Union, New Jersey, says the discovery yields the oldest known collection of Madeira in the United States.

"We had no idea the old bottles were there," said John Kean, first cousin to New Jersey's former governor and president of the museum. "We knew there would be wine, but had no idea as to the date. That was a major surprise."

Historians and museum workers have been renovating Liberty Hall Museum, originally just called Liberty Hall, which was home to New Jersey's first elected governor and signer of the Constitution, William Livingston.

The house was built in 1772, just prior to the American Revolution, and originally had 14 rooms. The estate changed ownership in 1811 to the Kean family and eventually became the 50-house mansion that stands today.

