Vandals strike Tennessee mosque

(CNN) An embattled mosque in Tennessee was vandalized again overnight, spokesman Saleh Sbenaty said Monday.

It seemed that the vandals also tried to spell out something in bacon, but Sbenaty said the message wasn't readable because animals had taken some of the meat.

Muslims do not eat pork.

Saleh Sbenaty of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro in Tennessee

Sbenaty said the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and mosque leaders are always reviewing security measures.

To stand against hatred, the mosque leaders will hold a community gathering Tuesday at the house of worship, Sbenaty said.