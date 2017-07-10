Marine Corps KC-130 crashes in Mississippi, 16 dead

Story highlights Marine Corps says it was told plane disappeared from radar

All 16 on workhorse aircraft are killed

(CNN) A US Marine Corps transport plane crashed in rural western Mississippi on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 service members who were on board, officials said.

The KC-130, an aircraft that the Marines can use to refuel planes in the air as well as carry cargo, crashed in Leflore County at about 4 p.m. CT, the service said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials contacted the Marines when the aircraft disappeared from air traffic control radar over Mississippi, officials said.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known, the Marines said. The plane went down just off US 82, about 85 miles north of Jackson, with debris found on both sides of the highway, CNN affiliate WDBD reported

BREAKING UPDATE: 16 people on board military C-130 killed in LeFlore County plane crash https://t.co/1KvzFukSzr pic.twitter.com/D6oeUZDj4E — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) July 11, 2017

The flight originated from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in eastern North Carolina, the Marines said. The service hasn't commented on the crew's mission, the itinerary or the destination.

