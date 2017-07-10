Breaking News

Military plane crashes in Mississippi, 16 dead

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Updated 11:16 PM ET, Mon July 10, 2017

(CNN)Sixteen people are dead in the crash of a Marine Corps airplane in Leflore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director.

Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane and there were no survivors from the aircraft.
The Marine Corps announced the incident on its Twitter account but did not provide details.
The aircraft was a KC-130, one of the most extensively used planes in the military.
    The planes can be modified for various uses including carrying cargo, transporting troops or carrying out inflight refueling.
    Developing story-- more to come.

