Spacecraft to zoom in on Jupiter's mysterious Great Red Spot

By Nancy Coleman, CNN

Updated 5:45 PM ET, Mon July 10, 2017

(CNN)A NASA spacecraft is about to get up close and personal with one of the solar system's most famous storms.

Juno, NASA's spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, will fly directly over the planet's iconic Great Red Spot, a 10,000-mile-wide (16,000-kilometer-wide) storm. At 9:55 p.m. ET on Monday, Juno will swing about 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the swirling clouds.
Jupiter's mysterious Great Red Spot is probably the best-known feature of Jupiter," Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno, said in a NASA news release.
"This monumental storm has raged on the solar system's biggest planet for centuries. Now, Juno and her cloud-penetrating science instruments will dive in to see how deep the roots of this storm go, and help us understand how this giant storm works and what makes it so special."
    NASA says the Great Red Spot may be more than 350 years old and has been monitored since 1830.
    All eight of Juno's instruments including its color camera, JunoCam, will be on during the flyby, probing beneath Jupiter's thick clouds. Scientists are monitoring the instruments to collect data on the origin and evolution of the planet.
    Juno mission first results: Jupiter isn't like what researchers expected
    It may be hard to imagine the scale and intensity of the storm. On Earth, the most powerful hurricanes recorded were a mere 1,000 miles wide compared to the 10,000-mile-wide Great Red Spot. On Jupiter, the storm's winds have peaked at 400 mph, about twice as fast as the most intense gusts here at home, NASA said.
    And if you're the kind of space nerd that dreams about being completely enveloped by a bona fide space storm, it's possible: The Great Red Spot is big enough to fit Earth inside and then some.
    Juno, meet Jupiter
    This artist's concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA's Juno spacecraft at Jupiter. Learn more about the first results from the Juno mission.
    This image shows Jupiter&#39;s south pole, as seen by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.
    This image shows Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.
    An even closer view of Jupiter&#39;s clouds obtained by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft.
    An even closer view of Jupiter's clouds obtained by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
    Jupiter&#39;s north polar region comes into view as NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
    Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
    This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno&#39;s unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
    This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
    NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet&#39;s four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image.
    NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image.
    An illustration depicts NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter&#39;s orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
    An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
    This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
    This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
    NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter&#39;s auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
    NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
    This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
    This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
    Jupiter and the gaseous planet&#39;s four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
    Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
    Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft&#39;s JunoCam.
    Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam.
    Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter&#39;s four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
    Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
    Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
    Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
    Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
    Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
    Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
    Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
    Juno launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011, and arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016.
    In its first year, Juno traveled about 71 million miles in orbit around Jupiter. The spinning probe is about as wide as a basketball court and is the farthest solar-powered spacecraft from Earth.