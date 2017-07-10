(CNN) A NASA spacecraft is about to get up close and personal with one of the solar system's most famous storms.

"This monumental storm has raged on the solar system's biggest planet for centuries. Now, Juno and her cloud-penetrating science instruments will dive in to see how deep the roots of this storm go, and help us understand how this giant storm works and what makes it so special."

NASA says the Great Red Spot may be more than 350 years old and has been monitored since 1830.