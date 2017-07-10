Miami Beach area swimmer attacked by shark

Story highlights Swimmer bitten as lifeguards raised alarm to evacuate the water

(CNN) A Miami Beach area swimmer has been bitten by what is thought to be a bull shark, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman said.

The beachgoer, who was not named, was in the process of exiting the waters after warnings from lifeguards to evacuate the water at Haulover Beach, which is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) north of Miami Beach.

"Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards became aware of the shark lurking in the water," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said.

"Immediately, the lifeguards alerted people in the water by blowing their whistles, and gesturing for everyone to get out of the water."

The swimmer was bitten in the lower extremities by the shark, thought to be a four- to five-foot long bull shark, she said, but managed to get out of the water where they were attended to by lifeguards.

