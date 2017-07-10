A father's powerful plea for his transgender son wins hearts

Story highlights A video has surfaced of a father speaking out about his son, who is transgender

(CNN) Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent.

It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.

A video surfaced of Ballard, 45, speaking about his son, Ashur, in January while state lawmakers debated LGBT bathroom access.

Ballard, baseball cap and all, put his hands in his pockets and shared the heartbreaking story of finding his son's suicide letter.

"I was asked to talk today because I have a son," the father from Little Elm, Texas, said in the video. "The thing is I only knew I had a son for the past two years. Twelve years prior to that, I kept calling him my daughter. That's what they told me at the hospital."

