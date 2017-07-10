Camping teen awakens to 'crunching sound' as bear bites his head

Story highlights Bear drags teen camp staffer for 10-12 feet before colleagues able to scare it off

Nineteen-year-old male is in stable condition following attack

(CNN) A camp staffer at a Christian summer camp in Colorado has been hospitalized after he was woken up early Sunday morning by a bear chewing on his head.

The 19-year-old said that he thought he was dreaming as he heard a "crunching sound," only to wake up in "immense pain" as the black bear attempted to drag him away from the Glacier View Ranch campsite, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill told CNN.

Marks left by bear. Dylan tells us he teaches wilderness survival at #GlacierViewRanch camp-- clearly, no one more qualified! Story at 5p. pic.twitter.com/eDWCM323YX — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) July 9, 2017

The victim -- who teaches wilderness survival at the camp -- told CNN affiliate KMGH that he thought the noise was caused by contact between the bear's teeth and his skull.

"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," the victim said.

"It grabbed me... and pulled me. Then it bit the back of my head and (dragged) me," he told KMGH. The animal managed to drag the teenager for around 10 -12 feet before it was scared away by other staff members.

