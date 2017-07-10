Story highlights The suspect was arrested after a standoff

He allegedly asked the victim if she had called the sheriff

The Echo device then called 911, police said

(CNN) A man accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her was jailed after an Amazon Echo -- a voice-activated speaker device -- called 911, authorities said.

Eduardo Barros was arrested July 2 after an hours-long standoff with a SWAT team at a home in Tijeras, near Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to Bernalillo County sheriff's spokeswoman Deputy Felicia Romero.

The couple was house sitting for the victim's parents at the time, according to the arrest warrant affidavit and criminal complaint from the sheriff's department.

The alleged assault began when Barros' girlfriend received a text message. Barros accused the victim of cheating and "stated he was going to kill her if she called the cops," the complaint said.

He asked her, "Did you call the sheriff?" the complaint said. An Amazon Echo device in the home overheard this comment, apparently interpreted it as a command to call authorities and placed a call to 911.

