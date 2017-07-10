What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Orlando Duque lands off the island of Sao Miguel, Portugal, as he competes in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Friday, July 7. The Colombian won the event. It was his first victory on the tour since 2013.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge celebrates after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10 in Miami.
Venus Williams hits a shot during her third-round match at Wimbledon on Friday, July 7. She defeated Naomi Osaka 7-6, 6-4.
Bo Kanda Lita Baehre competes in the pole vault at the German Championships on Sunday, July 9. He finished in first place.
A pack of cyclists rides in the rain during the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 9.
Dakota Eldridge wrestles a steer Sunday, July 9, during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta.
Baseball star Bryce Harper wears patriotic cleats at a Washington Nationals game on the Fourth of July.
Swimmers begin a race to cross Switzerland's Lake Zurich on Wednesday, July 5. The course was 1,500 meters (4,921 feet).
Betsi Flint dives for a ball at the San Francisco Open on Sunday, July 9. She won the event with Kelley Larsen.
A horse gets a cool shower after racing at Boston's Suffolk Downs on Saturday, July 8.
Yunel Escobar, a third baseman with the Los Angeles Angels, reacts after being ejected from a game in Minneapolis on Wednesday, July 5. Escobar was thrown out by umpire Doug Eddings after arguing a called third strike.
Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Zyabkin celebrates Friday, July 7, after winning the 100 meters at the Asian Athletics Championships.
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje punches Michael Johnson during their lightweight bout in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7. Gaethje stopped Johnson late in the second round.
British sprinter Chijindu Ujah wins the 100 meters at the Muller Anniversary Games, which took place in London on Sunday, July 9.
Philadelphia left fielder Nick Williams crashes into the wall as he tries to make a catch against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, July 5.
Brazilian surfer Willian Cardoso competes during an event in Ballito, South Africa, on Friday, July 7. He finished second to South Africa's Jordy Smith.
Sunflower seeds go flying in the dugout as Jonathan Schoop celebrates a home run with his Baltimore teammates on Tuesday, July 4.
Caroline Garcia stretches for a backhand shot during her third-round match at Wimbledon on Friday, July 7. Garcia advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Madison Brengle.
Canada's Dejan Jakovic, in red, competes for the ball with French Guiana's Arnold Abelinti during a Gold Cup match in Harrison, New Jersey, on Friday, July 7.
Los Angeles' Chelsea Gray is surrounded by Minnesota Lynx as she attempts a layup during a WNBA game on Thursday, July 6.
Clint Frazier is congratulated by his New York Yankees teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against Milwaukee on Saturday, July 8.
From left, Americans Tom Jaeschke, David Smith and Ben Patch block a Serbian player's spike during a World League volleyball match on Wednesday, July 5. The United States advanced to the semifinals of the tournament but fell short to hosts Brazil.
South African cricketer Dane van Niekerk, left, celebrates during a Women's World Cup victory over India on Saturday, July 8. The tournament is taking place in England through July 23.
Dzsenifer Marozsan takes a corner kick for Germany during a friendly match against Brazil on Tuesday, July 4.
Helio Castroneves celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, July 9. It was his first IndyCar victory since 2014.
Hideki Matsuyama plays his second shot on a par-5 during the second round of the Irish Open, which took place in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Friday, July 7.
Colorado's Ryan McMahon, representing the US team, catches a foul ball during Major League Baseball's All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, July 9.
