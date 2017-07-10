Sanders contradicts Trump on whether sanctions were discussed with Putin

Story highlights Sanders directly contradicted a statement Trump made a day earlier

The White House has not clarified who was right

Washington (CNN) White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday President Donald Trump did discuss sanctions related to Russian election meddling when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, directly contradicting what the President said a day earlier.

"I do know that it was mentioned, specifically," Sanders said at an off-camera briefing with reporters. "There were sanctions specific to election meddling that I believe were discussed, but not beyond that."

Asked if Trump's view of sanctions against Russia changed after he met with Putin, Sanders said, "Not that I am aware of."

Her statement contradicts what Trump tweeted the day before, when he said sanctions were not discussed during his two-hour meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Germany Friday.

"Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved!"

