Trump returns to White House to confront Obamacare fight, Russia fallout

(CNN) President Donald Trump is back from a trip that highlighted his isolation abroad to confront political storms in Washington over Russia and Obamacare that have only grown more intense in his absence.

The President will be called upon to rescue a Republican push to repeal Obamacare that now appears to be in significant trouble, and he is facing increasing fallout from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which offered new openings to his critics.

But even as the turmoil deepens around his White House intensifies, Trump will only be home for a few days.

The President heads back to Europe later in the week to be the guest of honor at France's Bastille Day parade Friday on a trip that will paper over divisions between the White House and Western powers on display at the G20 summit. Trump was isolated on trade policy and was rebuked over his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris accord on combating climate change, although both positions were exactly in line with the promises he made to American voters that led to his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Still, the visit will highlight Trump's increasing ease on the international stage after a visit last week in which he argued that the trajectory of the West should be closer to his nationalistic, populist politics than the more liberal reflexes on immigration and the reach of government that are favored by US allies across the Atlantic.