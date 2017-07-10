Trump retrieves Marine's cover

Story highlights President Donald Trump retrieves and returns a Marine's hat blown off by the wind

Trump returned from the G20 conference in Hamburg, Germany and will travel to France later this week

Washington (CNN) A Marine standing on a windy tarmac got some help from President Donald Trump over the weekend.

While boarding Marine One at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday, Trump stopped to retrieve the Marine's cover -- the term used to describe the hat worn by the Marines -- which had been blown off his head.

While walking up to the helicopter, Trump noticed the cover on the ground in front of him, reached down to pick it up and returned it to the head of the Marine, who was standing at attention next to the helicopter.

Trump is back in Washington following a trip to Hamburg, Germany, last week for the Group of 20 conference. He will travel back to Europe later this week for France's Bastille Day.