White House: Trump didn't know about his son's meeting with Russian lawyer

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump only recently learned of the meeting between a Russian lawyer and three of his top campaign officials, including his son Donald Trump, Jr., a White House spokeswoman said Monday.

Trump learned of the meeting "in the last couple of days," Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, describing the meeting Trump's son, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Natalia Veselnitskaya, as "very short" with "absolutely no follow up."

"The only thing I see inappropriate about the meeting was the people who leaked the information on the meeting after it was voluntarily disclosed," Sanders said, slamming leaks and later the Democratic National Committee.

The White House statement echoed what Mark Corallo, a spokesman for the President's legal team, said on Sunday.

"The President was not aware of, and did not attend, the meeting," he said.

