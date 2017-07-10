Yoho: Trump Jr.'s Russian lawyer meeting 'opposition research'

Story highlights He said he probably would have met with the Russian lawyer under Trump Jr.'s circumstances

Rep. Ted Yoho said the meeting was opposition research

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Ted Yoho said it was appropriate for President Donald Trump's son to meet with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign -- and added that he probably would have taken the meeting under the same circumstances.

"Do I think it's appropriate? I think I probably would have done the same thing," the Florida Freedom Caucus member said on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer." "I mean, it's opposition research and, you know, anybody that's been in an election -- you're always looking to get the upper hand."

Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged in a statement Sunday that he met with a Russian lawyer who he had been told "might have information helpful to the campaign." Trump Jr. issued the statement in response to The New York Times' reporting that he "was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton" before agreeing to meet with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Veselnitskaya is a Russian lawyer who represents Russians who want to see an end to US sanctions against them -- sanctions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has also strongly opposed. She says she doesn't represent the Russian government and the Kremlin echoes that characterization.

Yoho argued that the meeting was not out of the ordinary.

Read More