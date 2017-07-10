Story highlights The House and Senate have been fighting over the Russia sanctions bill

It passed the Senate last month but has been held up in the House

(CNN) Officials from the State and Treasury Departments met with both Republican and Democratic congressional aides last week to express concerns about the Senate's Russia sanctions bill, two senior congressional staffers confirmed to CNN.

John E. Smith, director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, and other Treasury and State Department officials met with congressional aides from the offices of Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and the Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees, according to the staffers.

The administration officials, who were career civil servants, expressed concerns during the meeting about the congressional review provisions in the bill, which would give Congress veto power if the White House tries to loosen sanctions on Russia, according to the staffers. The aides noted, however, that the Executive Branch might object to similar provisions.

A senior GOP leadership aide said that there has been a White House effort to "educate" Hill Republicans on their concerns with the bill.

The Treasury meeting was first reported by The Daily Beast

