Washington (CNN) Sen. Susan Collins told CNN she needs a "complete overhaul" of a health care bill during a quick interview in the Senate hallways on Monday.

"It was really interesting being back home last week because the one and only (thing) that came up, no matter where I was, time and again, was health care," she said about her trip back to Maine. "I do need a complete overhaul to get to a yes."

She also said that she hoped her GOP Senate colleagues would "take another look" at the bill she introduced with fellow Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.

In their bill, the duo promised that the proposal would give more power to the states on health care policy, increase access to affordable insurance and help cover millions of Americans who are currently uninsured.

