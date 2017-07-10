Pence: GOP is 'days, or maybe just weeks away' from repealing Obamacare

Story highlights "This is the moment, now is the time," the vice president said

He echoed Trump's call last month for an immediate repeal of the Affordable Care Act

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that Republican senators are "very close" to repealing and replacing Obamacare.

"If you're one of those Americans who want to see Obamacare repealed and replaced, we literally are days, or maybe just weeks away from being able to accomplish that historic objective," Pence told conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh Monday afternoon.

"This is the moment, now is the time," the vice president added.

Pence also discussed the possibility of immediately repealing Obamacare and then crafting a replacement bill at a later date. "We believe if they can't pass this carefully crafted repeal and replace bill -- we do those two things simultaneously -- we ought to just repeal only and then have enough time built into that legislation to craft replacement legislation," Pence said.

