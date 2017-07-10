Kremlin: Trump and Putin discussed creating cybersecurity group

Story highlights The Kremlin confirmed Trump's tweets

GOP lawmakers spoke out against the idea of creating the group

Washington (CNN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a phone call Monday that during their meeting at the G20 summit, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did indeed discuss the possibility of creating a cybersecurity group -- confirming Trump's tweets about it on Sunday.

Trump tweeted, "Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.."

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

He later added, "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!"

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Peskov confirmed the two leaders discussed the unit.

"There was, in fact, a discussion regarding the possibility to create such group. Time will tell whether it's going to be created or not. But the heads of the states discussed the possibility to create the group," Peskov told reporters Monday.

