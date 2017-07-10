CNN's Cuomo, Conway clash over Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer

(CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in a wide-ranging, 35-minute interview Monday with CNN's Chris Cuomo, saying there was "no information provided that was meaningful."

"Let's focus on what did not happen in that meeting," she said, speaking on "New Day," adding there was "no action taken. Nothing."

Conway said the President's son had taken the meeting based on connections made through the Miss Universe pageant and promises of a conversation about adoption policy. She said he did not even know the name of the lawyer going into the meeting.

"Don Jr. has very explicitly stated he didn't even know the name of the person with whom he was meeting," she said. "He agreed to the meeting based on a contact from the Miss Universe Pageant."

"They get into the meeting and it quickly turns into a pretext for Russian adoption, according to his statements, that the comments this woman is making about any type of information on Hillary Clinton were vague. They were meaningless."

