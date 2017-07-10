CNN's Cuomo, Conway clash over Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer

(CNN)White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in a wide-ranging, 35-minute interview Monday with CNN's Chris Cuomo, saying there was "no information provided that was meaningful."
"Let's focus on what did not happen in that meeting," she said, speaking on "New Day," adding there was "no action taken. Nothing."
Conway said the President's son had taken the meeting based on connections made through the Miss Universe pageant and promises of a conversation about adoption policy. She said he did not even know the name of the lawyer going into the meeting.
"Don Jr. has very explicitly stated he didn't even know the name of the person with whom he was meeting," she said. "He agreed to the meeting based on a contact from the Miss Universe Pageant."
"They get into the meeting and it quickly turns into a pretext for Russian adoption, according to his statements, that the comments this woman is making about any type of information on Hillary Clinton were vague. They were meaningless."
Trump Jr. said in a statement to CNN that the meeting was set up by an acquaintance he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, which was held in a suburb of Moscow. His statement said he was not given the person's name beforehand. CNN has confirmed the Russian lawyer he met with is Natalia Veselnitskaya.
Trump Jr. also said he invited Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort to attend the meeting, "but told them nothing of the substance."
"After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton," Trump Jr. said in the statement. "Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information."
He also defended himself, sarcastically, on Twitter Monday: "Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent... went nowhere but had to listen."
Trump Jr.'s statements differed from an account he gave on Saturday when The New York Times -- citing three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it -- first reported about the meeting but before it was reported that the lawyer was offering the information about the DNC.
"It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow up," Trump Jr. initially said.
Trump Jr. on Twitter said there were no inconsistencies in his statements.
"I simply provided more details," he tweeted Monday.
Cuomo seized on the change in Trump Jr.'s story.
"He changed his story twice. You talked about being in a court of law -- not good when you change your story," Cuomo said. "There are big implications when you change your story like this. Second of all, even if it is true, whether or not it was good information, Kellyanne, doesn't mean it was a smart move to take a meeting with a Russian-connected person who was going to give you negative information about your opponent. That could create huge legal issues. You know that."
"I admire your moxie, sitting there with the CNN chyron next to you," she replied.
"I could not be more proud to have that CNN chyron next to me," Cuomo fired back.