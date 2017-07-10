CNN's Cuomo, Conway clash over Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer

(CNN)White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in a wide-ranging, 35-minute interview Monday with CNN's Chris Cuomo, saying there was "no information provided that was meaningful."
"Let's focus on what did not happen in that meeting," she said, speaking on "New Day," adding there was "no action taken. Nothing."
Conway said the President's son had taken the meeting based on connections made through the Miss Universe pageant and promises of a conversation about adoption policy. She said he did not even know the name of the lawyer going into the meeting.
"Don Jr. has very explicitly stated he didn't even know the name of the person with whom he was meeting," she said. "He agreed to the meeting based on a contact from the Miss Universe Pageant."
"They get into the meeting and it quickly turns into a pretext for Russian adoption, according to his statements, that the comments this woman is making about any type of information on Hillary Clinton were vague. They were meaningless."
Trump Jr. said in a statement to CNN that the meeting was set up by an acquaintance he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, which was held in a suburb of Moscow. His statement said he was not given the person's name beforehand. CNN has confirmed the Russian lawyer he met with is Natalia Veselnitskaya.
Trump Jr. also said he invited Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort to attend the meeting, "but told them nothing of the substance."
"After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton," Trump Jr. said in the statement. "Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information."