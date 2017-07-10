(CNN) As George Stephanopoulos points out, he knows a thing or two about what it's like to be in a White House under investigation. The former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton and now chief anchor at ABC News said he doesn't believe President Donald Trump's administration fully grasps where special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry could lead.

"Having worked in a White House that was under the thumb of the special counsel for several years, they have no idea," Stephanopoulos told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Stephanopoulos explained that special counsel Kenneth Starr was appointed to investigate Clinton "before Monica Lewinsky came into the White House."

"That's [Lewinsky] what ended up being what Bill Clinton got impeached over," he noted. "Special counsels can go in any direction they want."

Stephanopoulos also said that if Trump fires Mueller, it could spell the end of his presidency.

