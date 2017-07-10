FBI: SWAT team arrests soldier on terrorism charges in Hawaii

Story highlights His military record showed he served in both Iraq and Afghanistan

A defense official said the soldier was arrested over allegedly pledging support to ISIS

Washington (CNN) An FBI spokesman on Monday confirmed that a SWAT team arrested a soldier in Hawaii over the weekend and charged him with supporting ISIS.

FBI Honolulu spokesman Arnold Laanui confirmed the agents arrested Ikaika Erik Kang, a 34-year-old Army soldier stationed at Schofield Barracks on Saturday.

In a release, the FBI said it had worked closely with the Army in this case. The statement said the investigation by the FBI and the Army had been going on for more than a year.

The FBI said it believed he was a "lone actor" and that Kang was arrested for "providing material support" to ISIS.

Kang is an active duty Army air traffic control operator assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii. Kang's service records showed he was deployed to Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014 and served in Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011. He has received a range of medals in the course of his service, including the Army Commendation Medal.

