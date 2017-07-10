West Virginia resident creates 'Run The Rock 2020' campaign committee

Story highlights GQ published an article in May with the headline "Dwayne Johnson for President!"

Washington (CNN) One West Virginia resident wants to "Make America Rock Again."

Kenton Tilford, a 26-year-old political consultant and freelance writer, on Sunday formally created a campaign committee called "Run The Rock 2020" to draft actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a presidential candidate in 2020, according to Federal Election Committee records.

"I've been discussing (this committee) with friends for some time, but I ultimately decided to create the committee because America is incredibly divided," Tilford told CNN in an email interview. "I know it's almost a cliche at this point, but I think it's tragic that our President (Donald Trump) has not made a serious effort to unite the country. With this level of vitriol and anger, I believe we desperately need a leader who can unite us and not just pander to a small base of supporters."

For Tilford, the ideal leader is Johnson.

"I'm a fan of The Rock," he said. "He's an amazing entertainer and the causes he champions (for example Veterans advocacy) are truly inspiring to me. ... Of course, he doesn't have the experience in government that has been typical. But I think we've seen voters reject the notion that inexperience disqualifies you from serving. His broad, uniting appeal is without parallel in our divided country."

